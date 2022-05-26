GRAHAM, Phyllis "Kay"



Phyllis "Kay" (Hataway) Graham, age 80, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022 at her home in Dunwoody, GA. Kay was born September 1, 1941, to Mary and James Hataway Sr. in Jessup, GA. Kay's family moved to Atlanta shortly after her birth. A graduate of Grady High School, Class of 1959, Kay attended Young Harris College, where she met her husband, Chester Tufts Graham. Kay and Chester were married at Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA on September 8, 1962. Kay began her career as a paralegal at an Atlanta law firm in 1963. Kay and Chester were blessed with two children, Alan in 1966, and Bonnie in 1968. In 1972, Kay and Chester founded Go Pro Ltd., where Kay worked until retirement. Kay was a long-time member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where her two grandchildren would later attend school. Kay loved her family. Attending every baseball, football, softball, and cheerleading event that Alan and Bonnie participated in, Kay was a constant presence in their lives, volunteering as the team mom in most every sport and activity. She cherished her weekends spent with family at Lake Sinclair, spending time boating and fishing with her grandchildren. Kay was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to all and will be dearly missed. Kay was predeceased by her mother and father, Mary and James Hataway; brothers, James and Harry Hataway. Kay is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Chester Graham; son, Alan Graham and his wife, Lisa; granddaughters, Joanna and Katherine; daughter, Bonnie and husband, Tom Hardin; nephew, Michael Hataway of Bozeman, Montana; niece, Jenny Baker of Easley, South Carolina, and sister-in-law, Mary Boyle Hataway of Atlanta. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 11 AM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, with a reception immediately following in the church's Gable Hall. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 or St. Martin's Episcopal School, 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.

