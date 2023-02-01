X
Graham, Margarette

2 hours ago

GRAHAM (COX), Margarette Evelyn

Margarette Evelyn Cox Graham of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023, at the age of 94. She is survived by her brother, Benjamin "Benny" Cox; son, Charles Robert "Bobby" Graham; granddaughter, Lyndsey Hayes; grandsons, Clint Graham and Chris Peters; and great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brianna Hayes and Emily Blair Graham.

She was a member of the first graduating class of Chamblee High School, and immediately after graduating went to work for the U.S. Federal Government in the General Services Administration where she worked her entire working career until retirement. She had a love of traveling and eventually settled in Sun City Hilton Head. She most recently attended Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville, SC before her failing health. To honor her final wishes in lieu of a funeral, there will be a family gathering at the Cox family gravesite at Arlington Memorial Park to spread her final remains at a date to be determined.

