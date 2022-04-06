Graham, James

GRAHAM, Sr., James



James Kenneth "Ken" Graham Sr, 87, of Marietta, Georgia went to meet his Savior on Monday April 4, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



Ken was born April 9, 1934 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1953. He attended college before enlisting in the Air Force in 1954. He left the Air Force in 1958 as a Technical Sergeant. He married his beloved Jerrie, Geraldine Farlow Graham in 1956. He graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate. He retired from Real Estate in 1986.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James Carl "JC" Graham and Ella Mae Smith Graham, and one brother Norman Smith Graham.



Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jerrie; son, James "Jim" Kenneth Graham Jr. (Debra); daughter, Sheryl Graham Beveridge (Jim); grandsons, James Graham, Michael Beveridge (Hannah), Wesley Graham (Courtnee), and Jonathan Graham (Lindsey); two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Maeve Graham; and also two devoted caregivers Dorrett Russell and Jacqueline Wynter.



Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM, Monday, April 11, 2022 at Smyrna First Baptist, 1275 Church Street, Smyrna, GA 30080. Reception immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to American Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.



