GRAHAM, Ignatius
Age 68, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed on October 26, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
GRAHAM, Ignatius
Age 68, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed on October 26, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, November 17, 2023 at 12PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral