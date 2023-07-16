GRAHAM, Daniel Yanko



Daniel Yanko Graham died July 8, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital from complications from a fall from a ladder on June 30, 2023 in Lithonia.



Despite the best efforts of the good men and women of Grady, many of his underlying medical issues contributed to the inevitable outcome.



Daniel is survived by his two older brothers, Patrick Graham of California, and Barry Graham of Georgia; his two beloved daughters, Bella and Jose Graham; their good and kind mother and ex-wife, Sam Molineaux, all of NM; and his mother, Anne Dorthey Kalcevic of GA. Also, his three nephews, Walker, Declan and Sullivan Graham of California.



No day in my life shall pass without 'fond an loving' memories of my Dear Youngest Brother. His was a beautiful surrender.



