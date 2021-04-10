GRAHAM, Charles E.



Charles E. Graham, age 93 of Conyers, formerly of Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Callie Graham; wife, Mary Lou Graham; daughter, Sharan Edwards; brother, James Graham. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karan and Byron Thompson; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Alan and Carla Graham; grandchildren, Dr. Shannan Edwards, Jordan and Lain Graham, Zackary Thompson, Heather Thompson; great-grandchildren, Gavin Graham, Ryker Graham. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Caleb Penwell officiating; interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers those desiring to do so may make a donation to Alzheimer's Research Center, 640 Jackson, St., St. Paul, MN 55101. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

