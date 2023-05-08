X

Graham, Carlton

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRAHAM, Carlton D.

Anthony

Carlton D. Anthony Graham, age 34, left us too soon on May 3, 2023, Decatur, GA. He leaves to mourn his spouse, Jamei Todd; his cherished son, Montavious Phillips-Graham; his parents, Latania D. and Henderson Ponder; grandmother, Lillian A. Graham; oldest sister, Denesié D. Winfrey; plus 16 other siblings. A host of sister and brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family that loved him.

We do not have a date for services yet, but he will be cremated at Cremation Care of Georgia, 1114 Brett Drive SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Please contact family for arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time8h ago

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion
10h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
50m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
10h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Coker, Atlene
Fulton, Leon
1h ago
Arogeti, Jeanette
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top