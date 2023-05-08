GRAHAM, Carlton D.



Anthony



Carlton D. Anthony Graham, age 34, left us too soon on May 3, 2023, Decatur, GA. He leaves to mourn his spouse, Jamei Todd; his cherished son, Montavious Phillips-Graham; his parents, Latania D. and Henderson Ponder; grandmother, Lillian A. Graham; oldest sister, Denesié D. Winfrey; plus 16 other siblings. A host of sister and brother-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family that loved him.



We do not have a date for services yet, but he will be cremated at Cremation Care of Georgia, 1114 Brett Drive SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Please contact family for arrangements.

