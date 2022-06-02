ajc logo
Grady, Shirley

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRADY, Shirley

Memorial Service for Mrs. Shirley Ann Lamar Grady, of Stone Mountain, GA, will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 12:00 Noon; Bethel Family Church, 2217 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, GA 30035 Pastor Walter Dukes, Officiating. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

