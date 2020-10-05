

GRADY, Mary Elizabeth O'Brien





Mary Beth Grady unexpectedly, but peacefully, died in her sleep on October 1, 2020. Mary Beth was the daughter of Mrs. Evelyn and Dr. Donald O'Brien and born on December 23, 1950 in Sheffield, Alabama. Her family moved to Florence, Alabama, where Mary Beth graduated from Coffee High School and then attended Vanderbilt University, where she earned her degree, majoring in Economics. Mary Beth met Kevin Grady at a Vanderbilt alumni event on March 18, 1975. They had their first date in late July, 1975. They were engaged in October, and married on December 27, 1975. Contrary to some rumors, they did not have to get married. Mary Beth said that after their first date, she felt "doomed." Kevin said that Mary Beth was the first woman who could make him laugh.



Mary Beth was the mother of two sons, Martin, born in 1983, and Donald, born in 1986. She also gave birth to twin daughters in December, 1985?Ann Ettienne, who was still-born, and Mary Evelyn, who lived only five days before dying of heart problems.



Mary Beth was a very intelligent woman, who had a great sense of humor, an incredible work ethic, and an unusual ability to endure pain without complaining. She lived for almost 50 years after being diagnosed with lupus and painful rheumatoid arthritis when a junior in college. She endured both illnesses with a stoic calm.



Mary Beth was an incredible wife and mother, who loved her boys and husband with a deep affection. Her energy inspired everyone. She loved to entertain, and the meals she served were the highlight of any event. She loved the French language and culture, and she was strongly interested in national political issues and proudly described herself as a "Yellow Dog Democrat." From a musical standpoint, Mary Beth loved Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson. Closer to home, she was the number one fan of singer Francine Reed.



Mary Beth is survived by her husband, both sons, her daughter-in-law, Maggie, and her grandson, Kevin. She also leaves behind numerous relatives, including two brothers and several nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was the driving force behind most family vacations and family celebrations. She was the heart and soul of her extended family. Mary Beth will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. She was a role model for all whom she met.



Mary Beth's funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, October 7, at 10 AM, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 353 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be a private ceremony. For those who cannot attend the funeral Mass, the Mass will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the Basilica of the Sacred Heart website (https://www.sacredheartatlanta.org/) or Sacred Heart's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9N4uF-riDJB14iS8dwSSQ). A celebration of her life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mary Beth to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Sacred Heart Basilica, 353 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308.





