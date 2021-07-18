GRACEY, Brian Hinman



April 9, 1942 - July 13, 2021



Brian Hinman Gracey of Gainesville, GA passed away on July 13, 2021 after a long battle with colon cancer.



Brian was born in Butler, PA, but spent his school years in Marianna, FL. He was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong volunteer with BSA. Brian began his college days at Duke University before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Architecture and was a member of Kappa Alpha Order fraternity and the Navy ROTC. Brian began a Master's program at Princeton University which he was unable to complete due to draft orders to report to boot camp in 1966.



As a member of the US Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees), Brian was stationed in Vietnam and Puerto Rico. He was awarded a Navy Commendation Medal and earned the rank of Lieutenant during his time in the Navy. In 1969, he returned to Atlanta, GA to resume work for the architecture firm of Jova, Daniels and Busby where he played an active role in the genesis of Midtown Atlanta. After 12 years of traditional architectural practice, Brian became the first Executive Director of the Fulton County Building Authority, completing large government complexes in Atlanta. Brian was then invited to join Carter & Associates, a commercial developer, managing large real estate projects throughout the Southeast including ongoing partnerships with AT&T and BellSouth, including the "Batman" building in Nashville, and with local and state governments, including the Board of Regents with simultaneous projects on ten college campuses. In 1995, after a brief flirt with retirement, Brian was offered a role as the Director of the Public Building Authority for the City of Knoxville and Knox County in TN. During his nine years in this role, he completed ambitious projects including a convention center, international airport terminal, justice center and the Womens Basketball Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, Brian was an active member of the AIA and was inducted into the College of Fellows.



While his career accomplishments are noteworthy, his greatest happiness and pride came from his family. Brian was fortunate to be sent on a blind date in 1966 with his future bride of 52 years, Margaret (Peggy) Bell Gracey. Together they have raised two children, travelled the world, and surrounded themselves with countless friends. Brian and Peggy's marriage is an example for us all in their devotion and love for one another. Brian's eyes always twinkled when he saw Peggy. His fun loving spirit was infectious, particularly when enjoying Bluegrass music, Smithwick's Irish beer, or joking around with his five grandchildren. Some of his most cherished times were when he and Peggy hosted Camp Grandma each summer or when they took each grandchild on a trip when he/she turned 10 years old.



Brian and Peggy spent his career days in Atlanta and Knoxville but finally built their dream home on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, GA upon his retirement. Brian designed a beautiful home, including the "bunk room" for Camp Grandma. Brian was an active member of the Rotary Club of Gainesville and co-founded the club's Wheelchair Ramp Program in 2008, which has completed 130+ ramps for underserved members of the community. He took great pride in these projects, drawing the building plans for most of the ramps and working on their construction. Brian and Peggy moved to Lanier Village Estates and continued to stay active in the community while making even more cherished friends.



Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Marion Gracey. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Gracey, son, Kevin Gracey, and his wife, Melanie Gracey, daughter, Kathryn Gerber, and her husband, Matthew Gerber, and his sister, Ann Garbarino, and her husband, Bob Garbarino. He has five grandchildren, Patrick Gerber, Caroline Gracey, Emily Gerber, Harrison Gracey, and Jonathan Gracey.



If you would like to make a memorial gift, please consider the Rotary Club of Gainesville, PO Box 382, Gainesville, GA 30503, please indicate in honor of Brian Gracey, or the American Cancer Society. We invite family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life on July 30 at 2:00 at Lanier Village Estates Chapel, 4000 Village View Drive, Gainesville, GA with a reception to follow.

