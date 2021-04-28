Grace, Paul

ajc logo
Paul Gilbert Grace of Winston, GA, died April 11, 2021 at the age of 74 years. Paul was born in Meridian, MS. He enjoyed many hobbies including white water canoeing and weight training. He enjoyed going to the gym everyday for several hours. He retired from Bell South in 2008 after 36 years. He was known for his dry sense of humor and was loved by all.

Surviving him are his husband, Thomas W. (Skip) Allen, Jr. of Winston, GA, his mother Paulene Grace of Meridian, MS, two sisters, Faye Bateman (Mike) of Meridian, MS, and Cathy Grace of Oxford, MS, his nephew Hunter Bateman of Meridian, MS, his niece Stacy Leininger (Robert) of Winters, TX, a cousin, Janis Bond (Ron) of Pensacola, FL, and a special family friend, Meryl Pogue (Richard) of Mendenhall, MS.

A memorial service will be held at Stevens Funeral Home in Meridian, MS, April 29 2021, at 1:00 PM CST.




