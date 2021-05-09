<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688745-01_0_PrayingHands.eps_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688745-01_0_PrayingHands.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GRABOWY, Edmund Michael<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Edmund Michael Grabowy, age 82, passed away on April 29, 2021 after a short illness. Ed was born on March 1, 1939 in Manville, New Jersey to Edmund and Annette (Gladkowski) Grabowy. Ed attended Manville Public Schools from 1st grade through 8th grade. He graduated from Vocational/Technical High School in 1957, where he studied carpentry and cabinet making. After graduating High School, Ed served in the Army Reserves (1957-1965). Ed graduated with an Associate's degree from Union Junior College in 1964, he went on to graduate from Rutgers University with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in 1966. He continued on at Rutgers University where he received Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering and Bio-medical Engineering in 1969. Ed's Bio-medical Master's thesis, "A Plezoelectric Vascular Assist Device" was published and used to develop a medical heart pump used in the late 1960's and early 1970's. Ed later received a Master's in Business in 1978 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Ed worked for Becton Dickson for the majority of his career in medical quality control, medical product development and design, and medical health and safety. After retiring from corporate life, Ed started a custom golf club making business, "The Golf Doctor." He was awarded Club Maker of The Year several times. Ed was ordained as a Permanent Deacon in the Catholic Church on May 16, 1987. He faithfully served at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Marietta, GA since his ordination. Ed met his wife, Carole (Meier) on her 19th birthday. They were married on October 17, 1957. Ed and Carole had two children, Matthew (1970) and Stephanie (1971). Ed is survived by his wife Carole, his son Matthew Grabowy and wife Susan Giebel, his daughter Stephanie Morgan (Grabowy) and husband Michael Morgan, his granddaughter Madison Karg and her fiance Alex Bond, his grandson Nathan Karg, his sister Eleanor Pschar and her two children, his brother-in-law Bill Schlicher and his two children. He is predeceased by his parents Edmund and Annette Grabowy, and his sister Dorthey Schlicher. A Memorial service will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Marietta, GA on May 13th. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. St Jude.org</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonCantonHill4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>