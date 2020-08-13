GRABOWSKI, Jane Jane Harpole Grabowski, 84, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 8, 2020, after a five-year battle with dementia. Jane was born on November 13, 1935, in Atlanta. She grew up in Druid Hills and attended Druid Hills High School, graduating in 1953. While there, she excelled in athletics, most notably in women's basketball. This athleticism and a wicked hook shot earned her accolades and the retirement of her jersey. After high school, Jane attended Birmingham Southern College, where she graduated in 1957 with a degree in English. She returned to Atlanta and met her soon-to-be husband, Dick Grabowski, who pitched for the Atlanta Crackers. They married in 1958. After marriage, Jane embarked on a 30-year career in education. During that time, "Mrs. G" as she was affectionately known by her students influenced the lives of children, parents and teachers alike. Her long career stretched from Hapeville High School, the Dekalb Writing Center, Vanderlyn Elementary School (Lead Teacher), Hambrick Elementary School (Principal), to her last and most beloved position as Fernbank Elementary School Principal from 1999-2005. The Fernbank families and community held a very special place in Jane's heart. Her leadership and commitment was recognized in 2005 with the Georgia PTA Outstanding Principal Award. Jane's commitment to her community also included her serving as Chapter President for the Alpha Delta Kappa International Organization for Women Educators and on the Board of Directors of the Dekalb History Center. Jane further served as PTA President for her children's schools and held regular leadership positions at the Assistance League of Atlanta, a charity she held in the highest regard. Jane was, throughout her life, loved by many. She formed life-long friendships wherever she went, and was always the first one to lend a hand to those who needed it. Her beauty, humor, and generosity made a mark on all who knew her. She will be sorely missed. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. H. James Harpole, DDS, of Emory University, and Helen Stennis Harpole, and by her husband, Richard Joseph Grabowski. To honor her memory and carry on her legacy, Jane is survived by her three daughters Nancy Helen Lauro (Robert); Cathy Ann Grabowski; and Elizabeth McBath (Andrew), and her four granddaughters Abigal Shea Haas, Megan Hope Shea, Jane Catherine McBath, and Magdalena Anne McBath. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Harpole. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service on August 22 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, Georgia. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date with information to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Assistance League of Atlanta, P.O. Box 920250, Peachtree Corners, GA 30010, www.assistanceleagueatl.org, and to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org.



