GRABIA, Selma



Selma Grabia was born January 24th, 1932 and passed away January 10th, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all. Selma is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Abe, her two sons, Leonard and Steven, her daughters-in-law, Joanne and Cheryl and her two maternal grandchildren, Josh and Brian. The services were for immediate family only, Wednesday, January 12th at the graveside at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.



