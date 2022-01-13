Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Grabia, Selma

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRABIA, Selma

Selma Grabia was born January 24th, 1932 and passed away January 10th, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all. Selma is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Abe, her two sons, Leonard and Steven, her daughters-in-law, Joanne and Cheryl and her two maternal grandchildren, Josh and Brian. The services were for immediate family only, Wednesday, January 12th at the graveside at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Moore, Leslie
1h ago
Dryden, Marymal
1h ago
Johnson, Lillie
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top