GRABBE, May Haverty



May Haverty Grabbe passed away April 6, 2023, at her apartment at St. Anne's Terrace on Northside Parkway in Atlanta. She was born March 11, 1929. Her survivors include two sisters, Margaret Harland and Josephine Johnson; two daughters, May Grabbe Kennedy and Dorothy Grabbe Evans; a son, William Anthony Grabbe; and three grandsons, John Wallace Evans, David Alexander Grabbe, and Carter Anthony Grabbe. Her husband of 47 years, William E. Grabbe, died in 1997; and her granddaughter, Katharine Cameron Evans, died in 2003.



May was an honor graduate of Washington Seminary and an alumna of Marymount College, Tarrytown, New York. She was an active member of the Junior League of Atlanta, the Piedmont Garden Club (of which she was past president), the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Atlanta History Center, and the Capital City Country Club. She was an agent for Spratlin Realty in the mid 1070's and a communicant and volunteer at Holy Spirit Catholic Church since its inception.



A Commemorative Service will be held at H.M. Patterson & Sons Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 11 AM, on April 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shepherd Center. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Julia Spencer, Marlene Jamieson and Shernett Vickers for their kind and devoted support.



