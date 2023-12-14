Obituaries

Gower, Sara

File photo
File photo
Dec 14, 2023

GOWER, Sara E. "Betty"

1942 - 2023

Sara E. "Betty" Gower, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2023 after a very recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Betty was born in Atlanta and attended Samuel Inman Elementary School and Grady High School. She was a loyal supporter of both schools, especially the Grady football team, where for several decades she was a fixture at the home games enthusiastically cheering on the team. In 1965 she married Preston Morris Gower of Buford, GA, and they were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Jason. When Jeff and Jason went to school, she began working at Samuel Inman (then an elementary school and later a middle school), where she collected students' lunch money. For over 30 years, she was known to generations of Inman students, staff and faculty for her smile, her warm greetings and her reputation for never letting a child go hungry for lack of lunch money. When she retired, Betty's lifetime contributions were honored with a memorial naming of the school cafeteria as "Gower Galley." She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Pam Gower; her grandchildren: Cortney Porter (Payton), Katlyn Gower, and Jason Gower; her three great-grandsons Declan Porter, Rylan Porter, and Preston Porter; her sister, Harrilee Underwood (Norman); and her Buford family David Gower (Gayle), Eddie Gower (Sula) and their children and grandchildren. She also will be greatly missed by many close friends who truly became family to her. She was predeceased by her husband, Preston Gower and her son Jason Gower, and she will be buried beside them at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday, December 16 from 12:00-2:00 with funeral service to follow at 2:00 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel & Gardens, 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA. 30519.

Memorial donations can be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank via mail or online acfb.org.

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Betty at hamiltonmillchapel.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.

3481 Hamilton Mill Rd.

Buford, GA

30519

https://www.hamiltonmillchapel.com

More Stories

The Latest

Iran War Strait of Hormuz

US tries to force open the Strait of Hormuz as the UAE comes under attack in a test of Iran truce

25m ago

Armenia hosts a historic EU summit as it charts a course away from Russia

38m ago

An explosion at a fireworks plant in China kills at least 26 people and injures dozens of others

53m ago

Featured

Governor's Race Polling Democratic

AJC poll: Bottoms leads as Democratic rivals for governor hope for runoff

Georgia begins issuing tax refunds of up to $500

An exclusive North Georgia golf club sold. It’s part of a big trend in golf.