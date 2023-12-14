GOWER, Sara E. "Betty"



1942 - 2023



Sara E. "Betty" Gower, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2023 after a very recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Betty was born in Atlanta and attended Samuel Inman Elementary School and Grady High School. She was a loyal supporter of both schools, especially the Grady football team, where for several decades she was a fixture at the home games enthusiastically cheering on the team. In 1965 she married Preston Morris Gower of Buford, GA, and they were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Jason. When Jeff and Jason went to school, she began working at Samuel Inman (then an elementary school and later a middle school), where she collected students' lunch money. For over 30 years, she was known to generations of Inman students, staff and faculty for her smile, her warm greetings and her reputation for never letting a child go hungry for lack of lunch money. When she retired, Betty's lifetime contributions were honored with a memorial naming of the school cafeteria as "Gower Galley." She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Pam Gower; her grandchildren: Cortney Porter (Payton), Katlyn Gower, and Jason Gower; her three great-grandsons Declan Porter, Rylan Porter, and Preston Porter; her sister, Harrilee Underwood (Norman); and her Buford family David Gower (Gayle), Eddie Gower (Sula) and their children and grandchildren. She also will be greatly missed by many close friends who truly became family to her. She was predeceased by her husband, Preston Gower and her son Jason Gower, and she will be buried beside them at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. Visitation with the family will take place on Saturday, December 16 from 12:00-2:00 with funeral service to follow at 2:00 at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel & Gardens, 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA. 30519.



Memorial donations can be made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank via mail or online acfb.org.



Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Betty at hamiltonmillchapel.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com