Gow, William

GOW, Jr., William



March 24, 1929 -



March 28, 2021



William F. Gow, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep at home on March 28, 2021, four days after his 92nd birthday.



"Billy," as he was known by his many friends and acquaintances, was born March 24, 1929 in Birmingham, AL to Lucy Anderson Gow and William F. Gow, Sr. The family moved to Atlanta when Billy was a teenager, and he came to consider Atlanta his hometown. He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, the love of his life for 65 years.



Billy attended North Fulton High School, where he was a star athlete as a first team Varsity Football and Basketball player, as well as State Pole Vault Champion. He was also voted "Best Sport" in his Senior Class. He then attended Georgia Tech, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Billy enjoyed a long, successful career in the Municipal Bond business, first with Merrill Lynch, before joining E.F. Hutton & Co., where he was National Manager of regional sales and trading.



Billy was a kind and thoughtful man who was devoted to his family, and enjoyed having a good time with his many, many friends. He was an active member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, where he also coached girls basketball. He was an avid golfer and a member at Peachtree Golf Club, where he was a fixture with "The Gamblers" golf group.



Billy is survived by his two children, William Bruce Gow (Natalie) and Lori Gow Haley. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Winston Caroline Gow, Stephanie Lynn Davis, and Jennifer Davis Clark (Robert). He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Wyatt Haley.

