Gousha, Rickey

GOUSHA, Sr., Rickey
Rickey Gousha Sr., formely of Bossier City Louisiana, Passed January 04, 2022 in Riverdale Georgia. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gus Thornhill Chapel at 11:00 AM. His interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA
30344
https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
