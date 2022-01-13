Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gousha, Rickey

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GOUSHA, Sr., Rickey

Rickey Gousha Sr., formely of Bossier City Louisiana, Passed January 04, 2022 in Riverdale Georgia. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gus Thornhill Chapel at 11:00 AM. His interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Moore, Leslie
1h ago
Dryden, Marymal
1h ago
Johnson, Lillie
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top