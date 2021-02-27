GOTTLIEB, Gary Norman



Gary Norman Gottlieb, 72, passed away in Rome, GA on February 22, 2021, after a long illness. He was born in Atlanta to Allen and Edith Gottlieb on July 7, 1948.



He graduated from Briarcliff High School and later through the financial and emotional support of his first wife, Judy Perry, graduated from Georgia State with a degree in economics.



He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War.



He was both handsome and smart and was a natural fit for a career in sales.



He had a deep love for animals and owned dogs and cats during his life.



Besides his wife, Debi Stephens, of Rome, GA, he leaves a brother, Randy (Wendy) Gottlieb of Atlanta; a son, Cameron Gottlieb of Huntsville, AL; a daughter, RN Sarah (Dr. Shannon) Hahn of Lake Nona, FL; an aunt, Marilyn Gottlieb of Atlanta; and cousins, among them, Judy Horvitz of Cleveland, Ohio.



The funeral will be held at a later date.



Contributions in his memory made be made to the Kidney Foundation and the Animal Protective League.

