Gore, Ruth

GORE (LANCE), Ruth



Ruth Lance Gore was born December 12, 1939 and passed away December 23, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Samuel Gore, her daughters Darci Jones, her husband Mark, and daughter Rachel, her daughter Stacy Gore Prettyman, and her children Michael, Mitchell, and Maggie. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Lance Malitz, her husband Frank and their sons Eric and Mitchell.



Ruth attended the University of Illinois initially and later finished her undergraduate and master's degree at Georgia State University. She was a lifelong active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was also a talented artist, loved to play tennis, read, and travel. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed.



A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3:00pm at Ingrams Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00pm prior to the service.



Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.



