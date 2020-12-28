X

Gore, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GORE (LANCE), Ruth

Ruth Lance Gore was born December 12, 1939 and passed away December 23, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Samuel Gore, her daughters Darci Jones, her husband Mark, and daughter Rachel, her daughter Stacy Gore Prettyman, and her children Michael, Mitchell, and Maggie. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Lance Malitz, her husband Frank and their sons Eric and Mitchell.

Ruth attended the University of Illinois initially and later finished her undergraduate and master's degree at Georgia State University. She was a lifelong active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was also a talented artist, loved to play tennis, read, and travel. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3:00pm at Ingrams Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00pm prior to the service.

Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.