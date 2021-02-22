GORE, Mattie Mae



Graveside Services for Mrs. Mattie Mae Gore, of Atlanta, will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 1:00 P.M. at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA. 30033. Reverend James Tukes, Reverend Randy Harper, Officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 12:00 NOON until 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Mrs. Gore leaves to cherish, daughter, Priscilla G. Burns; son, Kerry B. Gore (Tracey); grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3396 Ivy Green Ct., Decatur, GA. 30034 at 12:00 NOON. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National March of Dimes or American Stroke Association.



