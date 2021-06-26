ajc logo
Gordon, Ralph

GORDON, Ralph Hodges

Mr. Ralph Hodges Gordon, 89 of Kingwood, TX passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born May 27, 1932, in Coweta County, GA, the son of the late John B. Gordon and Leta Mae (Gullatt) Gordon.

The funeral service is Friday, July 2, 2021, at 3 o'clock in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home with nephew Rev. Randy Gordon officiating. The visitation is Friday afternoon at McKoon Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3125 Sewell Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30062 or to First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood, 5520 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, TX 77345. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com

