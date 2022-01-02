GORDON, Loretta Cathy "Ann"



Loretta "Ann" Cathy Gordon passed away at the age of 88 on Christmas Day, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Ann was born to Lebanon Alonzo Cathy and Leila Greer on November 2, 1933 in the small town of Cuba, IL where she was raised.



After completing her associates degree, Ann moved to Atlanta to work at Delta Air Lines. A second cousin to Chick-fil-a founder, S. Truett Cathy, Ann lived with his sister Ester, Cathy, watched his business thrive and on occasion, helped at the original Dwarf House.



Ann was a foodie before being a foodie was cool. She loved to cook and feed her family traditional southern meals (extra butter and sugar made everything better!). She especially enjoyed her morning coffee with sweets and the AJC. Ann was a devoted citizen with a passion for social justice issues; she never missed voting in an election.



Ann was preceded in death by her siblings Faye Clarke and Dorothy Moyer and survived by her younger sister, Peg Hilton, children Dondra Durrette, Sheridan Gordon and Stephen Gordon, as well as grandchildren Jamie Meyer, Wesley Durrette and Mallory McKenzie.



Donations in her honor can be made to NAMI of Georgia (namiga.org) or Stacey Abrams for Governor (https://staceyabrams.com).

