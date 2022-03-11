GORDON, Edith Maria



May 08, 1925 - February 28, 2022



Edith Maria Gordon of Alpharetta, GA passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born Edith Maria Mueller on May 8th, 1925 in Trier, Germany. Edith lived a full life and loved adventure. She enjoyed camping, traveling, skiing (both snow and water), and bird watching. Edith was a long-time member of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Edith is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and late husband, Walter Dillard Gordon. She is survived by her friends who were blessed to have known her.



A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the SouthCare Funeral home in Alpharetta, GA.

