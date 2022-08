GORDON (TREAT), Doris



Doris J. Gordon (Treat) , 89 years old, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed August, 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM; Gregory B. Levett Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Doris Gordon was a dedicated Registered Nurse for over 40 years and will truly be missed.