GORDON, Amelia



June 16, 1935 - August 17, 2021



Amelia Berry Baker Gordon (Mimi), 86, went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2021. Raised in Sparta, Georgia, Amelia moved to Atlanta where she attended North Avenue Presbyterian School (Westminster) and then Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Upon graduation, Amelia returned to Atlanta and worked for the Atlanta Public Schools for thirty three years as a teacher, counselor and psychologist. The epitome of a southern lady, her kindness and joy made everyone she met feel special. Amelia's sharp wit, generous sense of humor and classic southern drawl ensured she never met a stranger. Her greatest joy came from her friends and family who were blessed by the beautiful notes and heartfelt voicemails that she would frequently send. It was always a treat to find a letter from Amelia in the mailbox; a ray of sunshine waiting to be opened. Mimi was a favorite of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them with all her heart. Indeed, one of the first words uttered by all her great-grandchildren was "Mimi." She was treasured as a source of wisdom and encouragement and walked through life exuding the grace of God. Amelia is survived by her dear daughter, Carolyn Hajek, and son-in-law, Jeff Hajek of Atlanta; her three loving grandchildren, Elizabeth Hajek Hayes of Atlanta (David Hayes), Jeff Hajek, Jr. of Charleston, SC (Rachel), and Robert Hajek of Atlanta (Jordan); and was blessed with 5 great-grandchildren; George, Henry, Jeff Hajek III (Tripp), Frances and Charles (Charlie). Her legacy will continue to live in our hearts. Amelia loved the Lord and she now rests in the arms of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her favorite ministries: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 or Coweta Samaritan Clinic, 137 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lenbrook Retirement Community, with a reception to follow, 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319.



