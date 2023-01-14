GORDIN, Marion



Marian was a very special person: she had such a big heart; she was so smart; she was so widely read; she had so many interests, so many friends. There was never a boring conversation with Marian; she was always good company. Marian was a very brave soul, always there for her friends near and far. Oh, how she will be missed.



She was an activist her whole life. She marched, she joined committees, she supported causes dear to her, all because she was fiercely passionate about making the world a better place. Even in the early 80's Marian was pushing for changes: she helped with a benefit in Atlanta for WAND, Women's Action for Nuclear Disarmament (now Women's Actions for New Directions).



Marian was born and grew up in Jackson, MS. She attended Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, VA. She had a long career in editing, founding her own publishing company, Post Horn Press.



Marian was very active with St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Atlanta volunteering in a variety of ways over the years, including most recently serving on the Vestry. She was an avid birder, so much so that her backyard was an Audubon wildlife sanctuary. And she was an avid gardener: she was a Master Gardener with the UGA Extension Volunteer Program.



In addition to all her volunteer activities, Marian played tennis for over 40 years in Atlanta's major leagues, ALTA and USTA; a very good player and captain of her teams for many years. She was a bicyclist who was able to brag about her athletic abilities with the bike ride, BRAG, Bicycle Ride Across Georgia. Her ride was from Columbus to Savannah during the hot, hot southern summer.



Marian passed October 23, 2022. Survivors include her partner of 20+ years, Molly Mitchell; and cousins and nephews across the county. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; her father, Robert; her sister, Betsy Breckenridge; her brother, Robert. Marian was a member of the Staley family, with many cousins in USA and in France. The yearly Staley family reunions have been ongoing for 40+ years in Deltaville and Scottsville, VA; Marian made that trip to Virginia virtually every year, the last 20 years with Molly.



Marian's Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, January 21, 2023 at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 LaVista Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. Her ashes will be interred in the St. Joseph of Arimathea Memorial Garden on the grounds of the church.



In remembrance of Marian's life, contributions can be made to:



Atlanta Audubon Society



https://www.georgiaaudubon.org/donate.html



Best Friends who are well known for their no-kill Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah



https://bestfriends.org/donate



St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church



https://www.stbartsatlanta.org/stewardship/

