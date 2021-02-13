Gorden, James

GORDEN, Jr., James



Dea. James Gorden, Jr., age 65, of Carrollton, GA died on February 2, 2021. Services Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Duane Jackson, Eulogist; Pastor Christopher Bonner, Presiding. Viewing Friday, February 12, 2021 from 3-7 PM at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Blvd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Christopher Bonner. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.

