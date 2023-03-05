GOOT, Deborah Ann



Deborah Ann Goot of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away March 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her family and close friends.



Deborah "Debbie" was born in Niceville, Florida, April 27, 1951, to Pauline and A. L. Johnson. She attended Niceville High School, playing oboe in the band and working at her father's pharmacy where she helped him to improve operations. Her high school friends always knew they could count on her to organize every class reunion from graduation to their 50th. She also attended Okaloosa Walton Junior College.



Debbie met and married Lloyd Virgil Bible, a pilot at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton, FL. They had a son, Brian, and then the family moved to Saudi Arabia, where Lloyd worked as a charter pilot. Debbie and Brian moved back to the United States in 1974. She met Stephen Baron Goot, and they were happily married for 38 wonderful years. They were blessed with a son, Michael.



Debbie worked for Lefkoff, Duncan, Grimes and Dermer as a legal secretary. Stephen was hurt in a snow mobile accident, becoming partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. Debbie was devoted to Stephen and his journey through rehabilitation. They both were so grateful to The Shepherd Center and spent numerous hours volunteering. Stephen dedicated his time to helping other newly injured patients and their families and Debbie became active in the Shepherd Auxiliary. She especially loved using her relentless sales skills during the Center's annual 'Pecans on Peachtree Holiday Fundraiser.' Debbie was known for her exceptional culinary skills and family and friends eagerly awaited her newest creation.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline and A. J. Johnson; and her loving husband, Stephen Goot. Debbie is survived by her sons, Brian (Allison) and Michael (Kimberly); and grandchildren, Eric, Maive, Cameron, Julien and Max. She is also survived by her sister, Marcia (Mike) Bourne; and nephew, Chris Cotter; her brother, Andrew (Tammy) Johnson; and daughters, Andrea and Malori (Matt) Smith.



A private family burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery and a celebration of Debbie's life will be at Ormsby's from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 7. All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 or The Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

