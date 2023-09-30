Obituaries

Goolsby, Harvey

Sept 30, 2023

GOOLSBY, Harvey Clarence

Harvey Clarence Goolsby of Marietta, GA, left this world on September 1, 2023, at the age of 83.

He was a one of a kind, nonconformist, self-determined, free spirit that will be missed by those he left behind. Of his many accomplishments he often said, "my kids are the best thing in my life".

Clarence is survived by five children, Rhonda Goolsby, Darrell Goolsby, Donald Willingham, Todd Willingham, and Brian Goolsby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Frances; his siblings, Charles, Pat, Milford, and Dorothy; and his son, Jeff Goolsby; as well as "all of his friends".

We would love for you to come and honor his life at Hurt Road Baptist Church on October 14, 2023 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clarence's name to the Arbor Day Foundation or the non-profit of your choice.

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