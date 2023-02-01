GOOLSBY, Connie A.
Ms. Connie A. Goolsby of East Point, GA, entered into rest on January 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today, 1- 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks