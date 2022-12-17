ajc logo
Goolsby, Charles Donahoo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GOOLSBY, Sr., Dr. Charles Donahoo

Charles Donahoo Goolsby, Sr., MD, passed away December 12, in Louisville, Kentucky, at age 83. Dr. Goolsby was born January 11, 1939 in Cartersville, GA, and was a 1956 graduate of Cartersville High School. He continued his education with a full academic scholarship to Emory University, where he eventually earned his medical degree.

He completed his residency at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA, where he was voted Intern of the Year in 1963. He served in the Air Force at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, and Langley AFB in Hampton, VA, reaching rank of Major.

Don established his private OB/GYN practice in Cartersville, GA, in 1980, where he loved welcoming babies into the world. It is estimated that he delivered 2,500 - 3,500 babies during his medical career. Each and every delivery he described as a miracle from God. For the first several years of his practice, he was the only full-time OB/GYN in Cartersville, GA. Don adored his patients, and was known for his excellent bedside manner. He retired in 1998.

Don loved reading, swimming, racquetball, scuba diving, and "getting the pool chemicals just right." He loved listening to and telling great stories. He loved music, particularly the opera; and he loved the latest audio/visual technology. When possible, he was in attendance for his children's many sporting events, practices, and recitals.

Don is survived by his husband, Jim Henry of Louisville; his sister, Jane Miller of Atlanta, GA; his son, Charles (Lora) Goolsby of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his daughter, Leslie (Ken) Drinkwalter of Norfolk, VA; and his grandchildren, Miles (Olivia) Drinkwalter, Georgia (Jack) Russell, Trey Goolsby and Elizabeth Goolsby.

