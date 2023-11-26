GOODWIN, Willard Francis "Bill"



Willard "Bill" Francis Goodwin of Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully on November 5, 2023. Bill was born on March 20, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Patchogue, NY. He graduated with a B.A. from Adelphi University in 1966 and following his graduation he went on to pursue his passion for teaching in Bennington, VT. In 1969, he moved to Atlanta, GA, to pursue a law degree from Atlanta Law School. He quickly fell in love with Atlanta and the South. Bill became an Attorney in the state of Georgia in 1974 and went on to start up a successful real estate law firm. Bill's unwavering passion for the community of Atlanta drove him to become active in politics (GOOD Will WIN), where he was a member of the Georgia Legislature for 7 terms (serving in the 137th to 143rd General Assembly). Bill's love for teaching and his passion to give back never changed after retiring, as he remained active in tutoring children.



An avid sports fan and always a Yankees fan at heart, he loved the Braves and the game of baseball. He also had a love for basketball and the Atlanta Hawks. Bill was a devoted and loving father, and a dog lover, who was very proud of his children. In his later years, he became a wonderful grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard Francis and Anita Goodwin; and his sister, Joyce Jackson.



He is survived by his two children, Robert Wesley Goodwin of New York City; his daughter, Jennifer G. Tuohy and son-in-law, Jake Tuohy of Darien, CT; and three grandchildren, Wyatt (10), Sawyer (8) and Tinsley (4). He is also survived by his two beloved sisters, Anita Martin of Bohemia, NY, and Carol Hannon and brother-in-law, Tom Hannon of Ronkonkoma, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Dementia Society of America or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.



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