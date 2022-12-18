GOODSON (EDWARDS), Bonnie "GG"



Bonnie Edwards Goodson, 76, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 12, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.



Bonnie was born on December 16, 1945 to Holbert and Elise Edwards in Conway, South Carolina. After Bonnie graduated from Conway High School in 1964, she went on to study Physical Education at Winthrop University, graduating in 1968.



After graduating, she moved to Atlanta and started her first job at North Fulton High School as a physical education teacher, kickstarting a 50+ year career in physical education. She spent most of her career at Wood Acres School in Marietta, GA. The staff and kids at Wood Acres were a major part of her life and she considered each of them family.



In 1968, Bonnie met Robert (Frank) Franklin Goodson III in Atlanta, GA. Bonnie and Frank went on to have 2 children, Robert (Bob) Franklin Goodson IV and Kathryn Elise Goodson.



Bonnie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed our family vacations at the beach. Edisto Island, SC was her favorite spot.



Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Frank Goodson; mother, Elise Vereen; mother-in-law, Louise Goodson; and father-In-law, Robert Franklin Goodson Jr. She is survived by her son, Bob Goodson and Joanita Goodson (Spouse); daughter, Kathryn Youmans and Jeremy Margita (Partner); grandchildren, Joanita Cate Goodson, Kathryn Morgan Goodson, Franklin Brooks Youmans, and Anna Elise Youmans; her brother, Alan Edwards and Lois Edwards (Spouse).



Services will be held at The Grace Resurrection Methodist Church located at 1200 Indian Hills Parkway, Marietta, GA 30068, on Saturday, January 14, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, an organization Bonnie felt strongly about.

