ajc logo
X

Goodson, Bonnie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GOODSON (EDWARDS), Bonnie "GG"

Bonnie Edwards Goodson, 76, of Marietta, GA, passed away on December 12, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born on December 16, 1945 to Holbert and Elise Edwards in Conway, South Carolina. After Bonnie graduated from Conway High School in 1964, she went on to study Physical Education at Winthrop University, graduating in 1968.

After graduating, she moved to Atlanta and started her first job at North Fulton High School as a physical education teacher, kickstarting a 50+ year career in physical education. She spent most of her career at Wood Acres School in Marietta, GA. The staff and kids at Wood Acres were a major part of her life and she considered each of them family.

In 1968, Bonnie met Robert (Frank) Franklin Goodson III in Atlanta, GA. Bonnie and Frank went on to have 2 children, Robert (Bob) Franklin Goodson IV and Kathryn Elise Goodson.

Bonnie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed our family vacations at the beach. Edisto Island, SC was her favorite spot.

Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Frank Goodson; mother, Elise Vereen; mother-in-law, Louise Goodson; and father-In-law, Robert Franklin Goodson Jr. She is survived by her son, Bob Goodson and Joanita Goodson (Spouse); daughter, Kathryn Youmans and Jeremy Margita (Partner); grandchildren, Joanita Cate Goodson, Kathryn Morgan Goodson, Franklin Brooks Youmans, and Anna Elise Youmans; her brother, Alan Edwards and Lois Edwards (Spouse).

Services will be held at The Grace Resurrection Methodist Church located at 1200 Indian Hills Parkway, Marietta, GA 30068, on Saturday, January 14, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation, an organization Bonnie felt strongly about.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout3h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
12h ago
The Latest

Burton, Pete
2h ago
Hillman, Patricia
2h ago
Yoder, Stephen
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top