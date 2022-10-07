GOODRUM, Lucy



A Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Lucy Bell Goodrum of Decatur, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, 1:00 PM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Georgia; Bishop Albert Lindsey, Officiant and Bishop Romano White, Eulogist. Interment, College Park Memorial Park. Survivors are: her daughter, Lillie R. Haynie; four grandchildren, Princess Walton, Wanda Shelley, Trimelony Goodrum and LaShondria Haynie; two great-grandchildren, Russell Paul Walton III and Chandler Wynter Shelley; one great-great-grandson, Roman Richard Walton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:45 PM.



