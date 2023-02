GOODRIDGE, Graemen Norton



November 25, 1936 -January 9, 2023



Mr. Graemen Norton Goodridge passed on January 9, 2023 at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Georgia. Graemen retired from the Dekalb County Fire Department. He enjoyed collecting antique items and operating his zero turn snapper mower. Mr. Goodridge is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lowery Goodridge.



Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Monticello, GA provided professional services 706-468-6625.