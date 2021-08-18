Goodrich, Nancy

GOODRICH (JACKSON), Nancy Kathryn



Nancy Kathryn Jackson Goodrich passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at the age of 64. Nancy is survived by her husband Colman Goodrich, her cats Ally and Junior, sisters Sherry Hart and Maggie Virgil (Brad) and brother, Tom Jackson (Tiphany), nieces and nephews Caitlin Mutz (Garrett), Taylor Virgil (Lauren), Catherine Jackson, Chandler Jackson (Corynne), and Christian Jackson.



Nancy was born on September 17,1956 to William C. Jackson and Eleanor C. Jackson. Nancy fought a short battle with cancer and never gave up. Her hope to return to her beloved restaurant, Southern Bistro was what kept her fighting the battle. Nancy opened her restaurant in Sandy Springs 16 years ago, Nancy G's Cafe and Bistro, later rebranding it Southern Bistro. Her husband, Colman, worked alongside Nancy to build Southern Bistro into a legacy. Nancy's restaurant won numerous awards and accolades including the Sandy Springs/Perimeter Chamber of Commerce 2018 Restaurant of the Year and the Sandy Springs 2021 Best Brunch. Most importantly to Nancy, you were never a stranger when you walked through the doors. She welcomed everyone, even all the puppies on the patio with her loving grace. Nancy created an inviting family-friendly place continually supporting her community.



Nancy was a strong supporter of the police and fire departments along with a host of charities. During the pandemic when most restaurants were closing their businesses, her "neighborhood" family came together to ensure Southern Bistro did not become a Covid-casualty. This is a true testament to Nancy and how she was truly loved by her community. Nancy was honored by VP Mike Pence for her tireless and creative commitment to her community and staff during Covid. Southern Bistro "General Store" was available to provide paper products and grocery items to those in need.



A service to honor Nancy is scheduled for Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00 AM at the Sandy Springs Heritage Auditorium, 6110 Blue Stone Rd., Sandy Springs 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to Longleaf Hospice, 2310 Parklake Drive, 30345. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

