Goodrich, Clarence

GOODRICH, Jr., Clarence Irvin "Clare"



Clarence "Clare" Irvin Goodrich Jr., 88, passed away November 9, 2021 at Wesley Glen Hospice in Columbus, Ohio. Survived by sons, Larry (Kim), Richard (Carol), Thomas, daughter Doreen, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers Cecil Ray (Jane), John (Carole), Louis, and daughter Helen (Joe) Parker née Goodrich. Preceded in death by lifelong love Carolyn Goodrich née Chick, daughter Gwendolyn Goodrich née (Dave) Russell, and parents Clarence Goodrich Sr. and Henrietta Goodrich Barrick née Myers.



Born October 19, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, Clare graduated Linden McKinley High 1951, served in electronics for the Air Force 1951-55, attended Ohio State University, held membership in the New England Masonic Lodge and the Aladdin Shrine, and retired from an illustrious career as a laser optics engineer with North American Aviation / Rockwell International in Columbus and Boeing Missile Systems in Duluth, Georgia. Clare was a singer and musician in high school, a member of the Ohio State marching band, a champion bowler, and a collector of science fiction. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Wesley Glen, 5155 N High St. Columbus, Ohio 43214, in Clare's name. A graveside service followed by an informal reception will commence June 11, 2022 at Sunbury Memorial Gardens in Sunbury, Ohio, time TBA.

