GOODMAN, Lillian

Lillian Goodman, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born in New York City, New York, and raised in the Bronx, Lillian met her husband, Bernard Goodman, and the two moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1954. Shortly after arriving in Atlanta, Lillian, Bernard, and their three children – Jeff, Bonnie, and Michelle – moved to Mobile, Alabama, where she became involved in the Ahavas Chesed Synagogue and became the secretary of the rabbi. While in Mobile, Lillian discovered her love of theater and became a frequent patron of the arts in her community.

Lillian and her family returned to Atlanta in 1962, at which time she became an active member of Shearith Israel and her community. Although much of her focus was on her family, Lillian took on various jobs throughout her life, always keen to bring along her friends to work with her. Lillian and Bernard loved to travel together and made sure to squeeze in as many trips as possible before his untimely passing in 1995. A constant face from the tennis club to the mahjong and canasta table, Lillian was a beacon of fun and compassion to everyone she met.

With an infectious smile and unending positivity, Lillian brightened every room she entered. Despite hardships she faced, she carried with her a sense of inner strength and grace which inspired all those who knew her. Her family was the most precious thing in her life, and she did all she could to spend as much time with them as possible.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Goodman, her daughter, Suzanne Robin, and is survived by her son, Jeff Goodman; daughters, Bonnie Ferguson and Michelle Sapir; ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as many more beloved friends and family. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Crest Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shearith Israel, The American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

