GOODEN, III, Robert Frank



Robert Frank Gooden, III of Atlanta Georgia passed suddenly Tuesday, January 19, 2021 he is survived by his parents Frank and Tanya Gooden and sister Jordan Kristen Gooden. Robert was a graduate of Paideia School Amherst College class of 2014 and 2021 MBA candidate at Goizueta Business School of Emory University.



The family will have a private service on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home with interment at Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta Georgia. The service will be streamed live at vimeo.com/murraybrothers



In Lieu of flowers the family asked that gifts be made to the Paideia school in memory of Robert F Gooden, III class of 2009. You may mail your gift directly to the Paideia school 1509 Ponce de Leon Avenue Atlanta GA 30307. Or online at www.paideiaschool.org/support-Paideia/give now and choose annual fund in the drop-down menu. Note Robert Gordon, III on your check memo or online form.



