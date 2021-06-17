GOODEN, Glenda



Mrs. Glenda Stevens Gooden of Senioa, GA passed away on May 18, 2021. Her Celebration of Life will be held TODAY, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Due to COVID; Private Ceremony for Immediate Family only. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Services can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



