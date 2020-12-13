X

GONZALES, Claudio Alberto

Claudio Alberto Gonzalez, 79 of Dunwoody, GA passed away December 8, 2020. Born in Manatí, Puerto Rico on July 9, 1941 he moved to Georgia with his wife and children in 1976. A lifelong insurance salesperson, he specialized in Life and Health policies gaining hundreds of Latino and Hispanic clients throughout the Metro Atlanta area over the four decades in Atlanta. He had a passion for dancing, travel, and food. Claudio is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan Helen Stessman Gonzalez, his children Katherine, Michael, Christopher, and six granddaughters. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. The family will have a private ceremony at Fischer Funeral Care in Chamblee. Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

