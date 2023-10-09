Obituaries

Golsan, Steve

Oct 9, 2023

GOLSAN, Steve Earl

Born 1950 and passed away October 2, 2023. Steve was both mentally and physically challenged but it did not stop him from working at Dekalb County Workshop from 1973-2016. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen; and brother, Mark Louis Golsan. You were truly a precious gift from God. You radiated joy and filled our hearts with love. He will be missed but knowing he is with our mother and father brings us peace. Graveside Services held at Decatur Cemetery, 10 AM, Monday, October 9, 2023. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Iran US Israel

Israel launches attack on Iran's capital with US help as tensions high over nuclear talks

14m ago

Tempers flare between Nuggets and Thunder as Dort is ejected after fouling Jokic

20m ago

Electrolyte supplements are everywhere. Who benefits from them and when?

2h ago

Featured

legislature photos

Laken Riley’s father says Georgia university system liable in her death

Georgia lawmakers vote to increase fines for insurance companies

A bullet grazed him at 13. At 25, gunfire left him dead on the same street.