GOLSAN, Steve Earl



Born 1950 and passed away October 2, 2023. Steve was both mentally and physically challenged but it did not stop him from working at Dekalb County Workshop from 1973-2016. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen; and brother, Mark Louis Golsan. You were truly a precious gift from God. You radiated joy and filled our hearts with love. He will be missed but knowing he is with our mother and father brings us peace. Graveside Services held at Decatur Cemetery, 10 AM, Monday, October 9, 2023. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.



