GOLDWIRE, Anne Elizabeth



Anne Elizabeth Goldwire "Beth" was born August 2, 1946 in Nashville, TN to the late James and Anne Goldwire and passed into the arms of Jesus on March 12, 2022 following a lengthy illness. She attended Forest Park High School in Forest Park, GA, Georgia State University, Troy State University and the University of Florida. She retired from Gwinnett County Public Schools after teaching over 30 years at Shiloh High School. Beth is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Goldwire-Bishop. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Gentner, two sisters, Susan Essick (husband John), Jane Strickland (husband Tommy), brother-in-law Marty Bishop and special daughter, Denae Joyner. She leaves behind step-children, Karl and Meghan Gentner and Kristina Gentner, a granddaughter, Beatrice and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many dear friends who she loved with all her heart.



Beth has been a member of Campus church of Christ since 1984, as well as the Clicks and Sticks Knitting group and Cancer Support Groups through the Emory Community. She had been involved in Prison Ministry and Prayer Ministry, was a former foster parent, a mentor to many through her associations and was a lifelong learner.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Campus Church located at 1525 Indian Trail-Lilburn Road, Norcross, GA 30093 on March 27 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45-2:45 PM. Those who wish may wear her favorite colors of pink or purple to the Service.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of her favorite charities: YouthReach.org, Atlanta Inner-City Ministry at bodavenport.net, or GeorgiaAgape.org.

