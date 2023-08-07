GOLDSTEIN, Steven Jay



Steven Jay Goldstein, age 72, of Atlanta, GA, died on Sunday, August 6, after a long battle with FXTAS.



Steven was born on April 28, 1951. He was the son of Betty and Leon Goldstein. A native of Atlanta, Steven graduated from Northside High School and attended University of Georgia. At UGA, he earned his Ph.D. in Finance. In 1973, Steven married Karen Weinman and they had two wonderful daughters, Mindy and Blair.



Steven poured his time into his family. He loved being around Karen, his "girls," and the Goldstein Gang, which was good, because they were together a lot. He lived near his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. He spent summers at the Goldstein lake house at Lake Lanier and Thanksgivings with the ever-growing Goldstein family in Hilton Head. Friday nights were spent at his parents' for their weekly Shabbat dinner, and Sunday night dinners were with the Weinmans.



He was witty, with a dry sense of humor that kept those around him laughing. He loved reading popular fiction, watching the History Channel, sailing, and UGA football. And, he loved finance.



Steven was passionate about his work. He started his career as a professor at the University of South Carolina before taking a job as a deputy director at the Federal Home Loan Bank Board in Washington, D.C. He moved back to Atlanta in 1985, to begin a career as a financial services consultant. He later moved to North Carolina to take a role as CFO of Centura Bank, then Toronto, Canada, as CFO for the U.S. and international divisions of the Royal Bank of Canada, and finally back to Atlanta as the CFO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen Weinman Goldstein, who cared for him lovingly during his long illness. He is also survived by his daughter, Mindy Goldstein (Louis Metcalf); daughter, Blair Beasley (Zack); brother, Bobby Goldstein (Liz); sisters, Gail Heyman (Lyons) and Janet Schatten (Richard Friedman); sisters-in-law, Laura Lee Dwoskin (Myron) and Jo Ann Benard (Francois); grandchildren, Ethan and Layla Beasley; step-grandchildren, Auden and Lundy Metcalf; and a large extended family with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Graveside Services will be held 1:00 PM, TODAY, August 7, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Goldstein/Heyman Family Innovative Research Fund at UC Davis MIND Institute at give.ucdavis.edu/MIND/324538 or Weinstein Hospice at www.jewishhomelife.org/weinstein-hospice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



