GOLDSTEIN, Paul Edward



Paul Edward Goldstein, 82, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away peacefully August 16, 2021, surrounded by loving family.



Paul was born December 4, 1938, and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He came south to attend the University of Georgia in 1956. Though he continued his passion for his beloved Red Sox, he quickly became a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan. He started his long finance career at Arthur Andersen and tried his hand at entrepreneurship several times before he found his calling at Presidential Financial Corporation. He was a pioneer in the industry, respected nationally, and reached legendary status. He was still going to his office until recently. Paul was extremely generous and supported many charities in the Jewish community, as well as the secular community.



Paul was an avid jogger, running the Peachtree Road Race 29 times. He was a runner before it was a fashionable thing to do. He played tennis his entire life and even up until the final months, he maintained his competitive edge and would never give up on a point. He had a passion for travel and was always planning the next trip. With all of Paul's success and achievements, nothing was more important to Paul than his family. His four grandsons brought him immense joy and pride as he watched them grow up. Weekends at his lake house were such a highlight for Paul, especially when his family was with him.



He leaves behind a devoted wife, Ellen, to whom he was married for 56 years; daughter and son-in-law Robyn and Steven Gold; daughter and son-in-law Amy and Adam Coffsky; four grandsons Jordan and Ryan Gold, Jared and Derek Coffsky; brothers Richard Goldstein, Dan Goldstein, and Billy Goldstein (Deborah). He is also survived by sisters-in-law Sharon Doochin and Cheryl Sandler, loving nieces and nephews, and many friends who were like family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, The Atlanta Scholars Kollel, or the charity of your choice.



Graveside services will be held at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Thursday, August 19, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

