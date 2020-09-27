X

Goldstein, Maurice

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago


GOLDSTEIN, Maurice


Maurice Steven Goldstein, 68, of Stone Mountain, passed away peacefully at his home, with family by his side on September 24, 2020.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret, his son Matthew, daughter Mandy, sisters Joan (Steve) and Sandy (Wes), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Maurice touched are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, September 27, from 4 to 6 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur.



www.asturner.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A. S. Turner & Sons

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.