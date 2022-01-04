Goldstein, Mary

GOLDSTEIN (STEWART), Mary E.



Mary E. Stewart Goldstein, 89, was born June 25, 1932 in Statesboro, GA and died January 1, 2022.



After graduating in Statesboro, she moved to Atlanta, and met Herbert Goldstein. She claimed that she "chased Herbert until he caught her". They married in 1954 and were married 63 years when Herbert passed in 2017.



For years, she worked side by side with Herbert in the store, "Goldstein's," on the Square in Downtown Marietta.



Her smile always lit up the room when someone she loved entered. She was generous, an avid reader and very knowledgeable. Mary enjoyed classic movies and "I Love Lucy". She loved to laugh at jokes! Keeping a kosher home was imperative to her.



Her family was her life! A devoted mother and wife. Mary and Herbert had four children who survive them:



Susan Goldstein, Paula Goldstein Shea, Philip M. Goldstein (Elise) and Jacob Goldstein (Lily), eight grandchildren Rachel Dodd (Eric), Joshua Avren (Meredith), Jonathan Avren, Nathan Shea (Sonja), Daniel Shea, Joseph Goldstein, David Goldstein, and Matthew Goldstein; seven great-grandchildren Amber Brooks, Donovan Brooks, Brooklyn Avren, Deacon Avren, Avren Dodd, William Dodd, and Atreyu Avren; her brother, Donald Eugene Stewart (Ann), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2017 by her brother, Johnny Albert Stewart (Charlotte) of Quantico, VA.



Services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:30 AM with Rabbi Rosenthal officiating.



Friends and guests may visit the family virtually, Wednesday and Thursday, beginning at 6:30 PM, with virtual minyan at 7 PM. See Dressler's website for virtual funeral and minyan details: www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com.



Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

