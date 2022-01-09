GOLDSTEIN, Leon



Leon Goldstein was born in Atlanta to Abe and Rubye Goldstein on October 15, 1925. After serving in the navy and going to Emory University, he met his wife Betty Cohen Goldstein, z'l and were married for 68 years and had four children – Bobby, Steven, Gail and Janet. Leon worked in the family business, Prior Tire Company until he retired in ­1999. He always said, "I failed in retirement," and took pride in his work as a mediator at the Justice Center of Atlanta. He was involved in B'nai Brith, ADL and Ahavath Achim Synagogue. He was known for his kindness and optimistic attitude. He was an avid reader of academic nonfiction and shared deep conversations with his grandchildren. He was best known for his daily responses to "how ya' doing?" NEVER BETTER. His best Never Better times were when he was with family and dear friends. He loved being with his wife Betty. He loved travelling with "The Bums" childhood friends, going to the lake house and to Hilton Head with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In his later life, he enjoyed breakfast with his new friends at The Piedmont and sitting on the bench at Chastain Park with Marilyn Landau. Leon Goldstein is survived by children, Bobby (Liz) Goldstein, Steven (Karen) Goldstein, Gail (Lyons) Heyman, Janet (Sam, z'l, Richard Friedman) Schatten and grandchildren Jared (Amanda) Heyman, Adam (Kim) Goldstein, Mindy (Lou Metcalf) Goldstein, Sherri (James) Nighbert, Scott Heyman, Jeff (Kimary) Schatten, Blair (Zack) Beasley, Alan Schatten, Carly (Roy) Godzanker, Todd Schatten, Michael (Yani) Schatten, sister Betty Ann Shuster, sister-in-law Harriet Miller, and 11 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Graveside services will take place 11:00 am, Sunday, January 9th at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs and viewable via Zoom link posted by Dressler's website for those who prefer to attend virtually. Leon's children and family appreciate your love and care during this difficult time. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

