Goldsmith, Jere

GOLDSMITH, IV, Jere Wickliffe



Jere Wickliffe Goldsmith IV was a traveler of the world and always loved a good party. This past February 9th—having received an invitation from God—Jere took his final trip, knowing there would be a fabulous heavenly party there to greet him upon his arrival.



Jere was born February 20, 1934, to Allene and Jere W. Goldsmith II. He grew up in a home filled with love. The home also featured an abundance of animals ranging from dogs and cats to chickens and rabbits and, for a while, even a horse and an alligator. Despite being in the depths of the Depression, it was a fun childhood filled with the nourishment of a mother who introduced him to all manner of intellectual pursuits and the excitement of a father who had been a star football player for Georgia Tech (and had the scrapbook to prove it), fostering a life-long love for Georgia Tech.



Jere attended R. L. Hope Grammar School and North Fulton High School, continuing friendships from there through the Buckhead Boys for his whole life. He then attended Georgia Tech, "getting out" in 1956, but never really leaving. While at Tech, he was a proud member of the SAE fraternity and as a freshman served as a football manager for the 1952 national championship team. His time at Georgia Tech changed everything for Jere where he "came out of his shell" and developed many lifelong friends.



In 1956 he met Barbara Butler at a rush party, and the rest is history! They were wed at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in November 1957 and were married for 58 years until Barbara's death in 2016. They lived for 48 of those years in the house where she grew up, sharing their home with their three children and an ever-changing assortment of cats and dogs, and even a squirrel. Add to that the barn full of horses in the back yard and their insatiable love for entertaining, and there was never a dull moment at Nancy Creek. Barbara and Jere modeled hospitality to everyone and enjoyed opening their beautiful home to family, friends, neighbors, and many others who needed a warm meal and the love of family.



Jere never missed dinner at home with his family, and he delighted in spoiling them with extravagant trips and fancy meals. He was most proud of his three children and was always glad to support them in all of their interests and endeavors. He loved spending time with them, their spouses, and their expanding families.



Having grown up attending the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip, where he served as an acolyte, Jere had never set foot in a Baptist church before his wedding day. It took ten more years before he walked down the aisle and became a Baptist. Over the years he served in many roles at Second-Ponce including Chairman of the Board of Deacons. His life of generosity and love for all people was a testimony of his deep faith in Christ that went out to all of Atlanta and the world beyond.



Besides his family and his church, Jere's other great love was Georgia Tech. He served his alma mater on the Alumni Board, as well as the boards of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, the Athletic Association, and the Georgia Tech Foundation. He was a football season ticket holder for over 60 years, and in 2006 he partnered with Joyce Ferris to establish the Ferris-Goldsmith Trading Floor to help aspiring brokers in the-then College of Management (now Scheller College of Business).



Jere had a rewarding and successful 40-plus year career at Merrill Lynch, where he was a top producer and a member of the Chairman's Club and the Charles E. Merrill Circle. He represented 15,000 of his fellow financial advisors on the Advisory Council to Management and was admired by his colleagues and clients alike as a man of integrity, quick wit, good humor and deep generosity. He had a true heart of consideration for all those who came across his path and was an invaluable mentor to many young advisors and client associates. An eternal optimist, he approached work–and all of life–with kindness and hope, never doubting that even the worst bear market would turn bullish soon.



As a lifelong Atlantan, Jere believed in giving back to his community. He served on the boards of the Historic Oakland Foundation, the Atlanta History Center, the Hellen Plummer Foundation, and the Candler Fund, and he was a long-time member of the United Way's Alexis de Tocqueville Society.



He and Barbara loved to travel and enjoyed innumerable wonderful trips with Merrill Lynch and with family. In their travels, Barbara and Jere befriended fellow travelers as well as tour guides and hotel and restaurant staff, keeping up friendships across the years. They visited six continents and attended five Olympics, even taking one trip literally around the world.



Jere enjoyed tennis for many years and then took up golf at the age of 60. He enjoyed his geriatric group of golfers at Capital City Club. The Club was a big part of his life for exercise, meals, and other social engagements with family and friends. In later years, he especially enjoyed his exercise group at CCC (no exercise—just breakfast!)



Jere was predeceased by his parents and his beloved wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jere Wickliffe Goldsmith V (Mary), Elizabeth Goldsmith Musser (Paul), Glenn Edward Goldsmith (Kim); grandchildren: Andrew Musser (Lacy), Chris Musser (Ashlee); Katie, Chip "Jere VI", and Chandler Goldsmith; Will, Peter, and Jonathan Goldsmith; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Nadja'Lyn, Quinn, Lena, and Cori Musser; his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Jay Goldsmith; friends Jo Gilreath and John Crawford; many cousins, nieces and nephews who cherished his friendship; and his beloved cat, Maggie.



A memorial service celebrating Jere's life will be held at Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Rd. N. E., Atlanta, GA 30305, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at eleven o'clock in the morning. The family will receive friends in the Parlor starting at 10 AM. and there will be a lunch reception in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Masking is required.



A livestream of the service will be available at: https://livestream.com/spdl/JereGoldsmith



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (https://www.spdl.org), the Georgia Tech Foundation (https://www.gtf.gatech.edu), One Collective—for the ministry of Paul and Elizabeth Musser (https://give.onecollective.org) or InterVarsity Christian Fellowship—for the ministry of Glenn and Kim Goldsmith



(https://donate.intervarsity.org).



